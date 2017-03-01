Harding Softball Jumps to No. 19 in NFCA Poll

SEARCY - The Harding softball team continues to climb in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II poll. The Lady Bisons came in this week at No. 19.

Harding is off to its best start in program history. The Lady Bisons are 11-3 on the season.

Harding was ranked 23rd last week and No. 18 the week before. The Lady Bisons went 3-1 last weekend at Southwestern Okla. Harding dropped the first game 5-4 in eight innings but bounced back to win the next three, 6-4 (8), 2-0 and 9-1 (5).

Southern Arkansas is the other Great American Conference team ranked in the top-25. The Lady Muleriders stayed at No. 2.

Harding will continue GAC action this weekend when it hosts Henderson State in a four-game series starting Friday at 1 p.m.