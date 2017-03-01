Harding Women’s Basketball Stays at No. 2 in Regional Rankings

SEARCY - The Harding women's basketball team was ranked second in the NCAA Division II Central Region Rankings released on Wednesday.

Harding has posted a 24-3 record during the regular season. Twenty-six of those games are considered regional games according to the NCAA.

Eight teams will make the NCAA Central Region Tournament held March 10, 11 and 13. Three automatic bids will be awarded to the three conference tournament champions (Great American, MIAA and Northern Sun) and five teams will receive at-large berths based on the rankings.

Wednesday's rankings is second of three rankings announced before the selection show at 10 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 5 via web stream on NCAA.com.



Harding will participate in the Great American Conference Tournament this week. The Lady Bisons open the tournament against Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.