UAM Hits Three Home Runs in 8-1 Win over Harding

MONTICELLO, Ark. - Brian Ray hit two solo home runs and Lathan McFadden hit a three-run home run to lead Arkansas-Monticello to an 8-1 victory over the Harding baseball team on Wednesday in a non-conference game at Weevil Field.



Harding and Arkansas-Monticello meet for their three-game conference series in Searcy on April 21-22.



The loss dropped Harding to 4-10 overall. Arkansas-Monticello is 7-8.



Harding returns to Great American Conference play with a three-game series Friday and Saturday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, against Henderson State. Arkansas-Monticello hosts Southern Nazarene.



Ray homered to right on the first pitch he saw from Harding starter Nash Thomas in the bottom of the third. UAM added two more in the fourth before Harding scored its lone run in the top of the fifth on a Connor Kelly single that scored Jesse Cox to cut UAM's lead to 3-1.



Ray hit his second home run in the fifth, again on the first pitch of the at-bat, this time off Harding reliever Kyle Giefer. McFadden's home run in the sixth was also off Giefer and scored three of UAM's four runs in the inning.



Harding had five hits from five different players, with Chris Taylor and J. Paul Fullerton both notching doubles.



Thomas (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two. Raiff Beaver and Matt Brashear both retired each of the three hitters they faced in relief.



Jared Libke (2-0) earned the win, yielding one earned run on two hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out two. Three UAM relievers combined for four scoreless innings of work.