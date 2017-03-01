Gauguery Named SBC Tennis Co-Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (3/1/17) – Arkansas State senior student-athlete Julie Gauguery has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week after she extended her win streak to five straight with a pair of victories this past weekend over Samford and UAB.

Gauguery, a native of France, was instrumental in helping guide the Red Wolves to their first victory of the season on Sunday as she posted a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over the Blazers’ Pardis Kianoush.

Earlier in the week, she picked up a win against Samford’s Savannah Wood with a 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 victory. She lost sets in back-to-back matches for the first time this season and has now lost just three sets in matches she has won for the season.

Her five match win streak is the longest since 2014 when Tamara Slijepcevic ended the season on a seven match winning streak. Gauguery is also the first A-State tennis player since 2013 to earn the conference’s weekly award.

Gauguery’s only loss this season has come against Anna Vrbenska of Ole Miss. Vrbenska entered the match in February ranked as the No. 31 singles player in all of NCAA Division I.

The A-State senior now has a record of 6-1 this season and will look the extend her streak when the Red Wolves kickoff a three-match weekend when they travel to Lipscomb on Friday, followed by home match against Abilene Christian on Saturday and a road match at Central Arkansas on Sunday.

