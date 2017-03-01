NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation to offer non-medical counseling service

A local group is working on a project to help people who have lost a loved one, especially those who are going through the grieving process.

The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation has created the NEA Baptist Center for Good Grief, which is expected to open in October.

According to Brad Parsons, CEO of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, the clinic will be completely free to anyone needing assistance from trained medical professionals in going through the grieving process.

"We feel like that this is an unmet need and something that really works well with our existing programs in the foundation. So we are really excited to bring this to the Jonesboro community," Parsons said.

The center will be located at 1717 Executive Square in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android