Big River Steel holds grand opening

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -

A $1 billion steel mill on the banks of the Mississippi River near Osceola has been successful in drawing people as well as new businesses to the region, officials said Wednesday. 

Officials with Big River Steel also announced Wednesday that their mill is the first steel production facility to receive certification for environmental sustainability efforts. The mill is on roughly 1,000 acres and has helped bring jobs to the county, Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore said. 

"Back in 2012, our unemployment was in the double digits and now we're down. If somebody wants a job, they can get a job now," Kennemore said. 

The company broke ground in 2014 and began producing steel last year. Also. Gov. Asa Hutchinson attended the grand opening for the mills, which can recycle two million tons of scrap metal to produce 1.6 million tons of finished steel products.  

