A-State Bowling Ranked Third; Ready for Big Red Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. (3/1/17) – The Arkansas State women’s bowling team is ranked third in the country in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association Poll released Wednesday and is set to travel to Lincoln, Neb., for the Big Red Invitational March 2-4.

The Red Wolves (61-27) received 1,042 points in the poll to rank behind No. 2 Nebraska’s 1,146 and No. 1 McKendree’s 1,160. Sam Houston State (992) and Vanderbilt (912) complete the top five of the March edition of the poll.

Additionally, A-State is set to travel to the Big Red Invitational being hosted by the University of Nebraska at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The field for the event includes 10 teams with No. 1 McKendree, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 10 Central Missouri, No. 13 Wisconsin-Whitewater, and No. 25 Valparaiso joining the No. 3 Red Wolves as ranked teams set to compete. The tournament field is rounded out by Drury, Lincoln Memorial University, Lincoln University (Mo.), and Maryville.

Thursday’s action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with four games of five-game Baker matches with Friday’s competition set to feature five traditional team games beginning at 10:25 a.m. A two-round best-of-seven Baker format championship tournament is on the docket for the final day of the event Saturday morning starting at 8:25 a.m.

A-State finished last year’s Big Red Invitational with a 10-4 record and claimed the first day of the event with a 3-1 record and total pinfall of 4,223. A-State was fifth on day two and second on day three. Jordan Kasza made the all-tournament team and won the competition’s MVP award, both of which were the first of her career.

The Red Wolves are coming off a second-place finish at the Crusader Classic Feb. 17-19. The team went 8-4 in the event with Jordan Richard and Brooke Wood earning all-tournament honors.