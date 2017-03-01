Lyon Baseball slips past Ouachita Baptist, 7-5

Moore leads Scots with perfect 4-for-4 game at the plate

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Lyon College baseball team had to escape a ninth-inning rally from NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist Wednesday afternoon, as the Tigers scored one run in the bottom of the inning and had men on second and third base with two outs. Brody McCrary then added a strikeout to end the game, and give the Scots a 7-5 victory at Rab Rodgers Field.

Easton Moore led the Scots going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, while scoring two runs and adding two RBI’s. Tucker Harris also went 3-for-5, with a home run, one run scored and three RBI’s.

Cole Ragsdale earned the win on the mound for Lyon throwing six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out one batter. Ryan Lewis, Jacob Huffman and McCrary then came in from the bullpen to fend off the Tigers.

Lyon is now 8-8 on the season, while Ouachita Baptist falls to 5-10 overall.

ON THE MOUND

Lyon: Cole Ragsdale (WP – 1-0) – 1.0 IN, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Ouachita Baptist: Jayme Lovelace (LP – 0-2) – 1.1 IN, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Lyon: Brody McCrary: (S – 1) – 0.1 IN, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Lyon

Easton Moore – 4-for-4, 2 RBI

Tucker Harris – 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI

Tyler Houston – 1-for-3, 2 R

Ouachita Baptist

Austin White – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Preston Speers – 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

GAME FLOW

Lyon got on the board first in the first inning as Moore drove in Houston from third base. OBU would tie the game in the bottom half as the two teams would go up to the third inning tied 1-1. The Scots would tack on two more runs in the third when Harris drove in Moore, followed by a sacrifice fly ball from Keegan Floyd scoring Logan Reddick. The Scots led 3-1.

Lyon continued to keep the momentum as they added another pair of runs in the fifth inning. OBU would cut the lead to three with one run in the bottom half, but the Scots tacked on another run in the sixth. Moore added his second double of the game to score Kyle West and give Lyon a 6-2 lead. OBU added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, followed by one more run from the Scots in the eighth inning. Lindsey drove in Houston after getting a base hit to left field to give Lyon a 7-4 lead.

The Tigers would add one more run in the ninth inning, and found themselves within striking distance of at least tying the ball game in the final inning. McCrary however, came in for relief of Huffman and shut the door by striking out Ryan Hammer to end the game.

WHATS AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon travels to Lindenwood-Belleville on Friday and Saturday. The Scots and Lynx will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a single game on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.