A-State Baseball Drops Midweek Contest to Missouri State

JONESBORO, Ark. (3/1/17) – The Arkansas State baseball team fell behind to Missouri State early and couldn’t recover in a 13-0 loss to the Bears in a midweek contest Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Bears (7-1) were given 16 free bases (12 walks, four hit-by-pitches) by A-State (6-4) pitching in the game and were able to score 13 runs on just seven hits. The Red Wolves only registered five hits in the contest with Drew Tipton picking up two in the contest along with a stolen base.

Missouri State scored a single run in the second on a sacrifice fly before Jake Burger ripped a double down the left-field line to score two runs in the top of the third for a 3-0 advantage off A-State starter Zachary Patterson. The biggest blow came in the top of the fourth when the Bears scored eight runs on three hits, an error, four walks, and three hit batters.

Patterson walked the lead-off man, but got a strikeout and a fly out and appeared to have the inning under control. However, he hit two consecutive batters with 2-2 counts and walked two more to bring home two runs. Burger hit a line drive to shortstop Grant Hawkins that should have been caught for the third out of the inning, but it was dropped to allow another run to score. Bradey Welsh relieved Patterson, but allowed five more runs to cross the plate for an 11-0 Bears’ lead.

Missouri State was able to tack on single runs in the fifth and seventh to set the final score at 13-0. Austin Knight picked up the win for the Bears with five shutout innings on four hits with two walks and six punch outs. Patterson took the loss. He allowed nine runs (five earned) in 3.2 innings on two hits with six walks and four strikeouts. Bo Ritter and Tyler Zuber were bright spots out of the bullpen as neither allowed a run in an inning of work.

Justin Paulsen drove in three runs for Missouri State, while Burger, Jeremy Eierman, and Aaron Meyer all collected two RBI to pace the offensive effort.

The Red Wolves return to action with a weekend series March 3-5 at home against Cincinnati. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. against the Bearcats at Tomlinson Stadium.