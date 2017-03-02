WBASK: No. 10 Lyon cruises by MBU in AMC Quarterfinals, 91-45

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The 10th-ranked and No. 2 seed Lyon College women’s basketball team sprinted past No. 7 seed Missouri Baptist, 91-45 in the American Midwest Conference Tournament Quarterfinals inside James C. Becknell Gymnasium Wednesday night. The Scots led by 28 points at halftime, before outscoring the Spartans 41-23 in the second half.

Four Scots scored in double-figures in the game, as Kiara Moore and Liz Henderson each posted 16 points. Sarah Elkins and Elliot Taylor followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Elkins also posted a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds.

Missouri Baptist was led by Briya Wilborn’s 10 points.

Lyon improves to 26-4 overall on the season and advances to the AMC Tournament semifinals. Missouri Baptist falls to 11-18 on the season. In the other AMC Tournament quarterfinal matchups, No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman moved past No. 8 seed Williams Baptist 73-52. No. 3 seed Columbia defeated No. 6 seed Harris-Stowe 67-52, and No. 5 seed William Woods came out victorious over No. 4 seed Lindenwood-Belleville 70-62.

BY THE NUMBERS

56.9 – Lyon shot an astounding 56.9 percent from the field on 33-of-58 shooting. Sarah Elkins led the team with seven made field goals, while Henderson had six and Moore had five. The Scots defense also held Missouri Baptist to just 17-of-61 for 27.9 percent.

9 – Lyon went 9for-19 in the game from beyond the arc. Henderson hit a team high four three-pointers, while Moore and Ali Tucker had two. Allison Tackett followed with one made three-point field goal.

38 – The Scots grabbed a total of 38 rebounds, led by Elkins’ 10. Moore was second on the team with five rebounds, followed by four boards from Kelsey Smith.

30 – Besides hitting nine three-pointers, the Scots scored a large portion of their points inside the paint. Lyon managed to post 30 points in the paint, and also scored 15 second chance points. The Spartans had 24 points in the paint and 10 second chance points.

7 – Lyon also blocked seven total shots on the night as Moore and Madison Riley had two each. Elkins, Taylor and Hailey Hastings followed with one block each.

GAME FLOW

Lyon sprinted out of the gate right away in the game scoring the first 12 points of the game. The Scots would take a 24-11 lead after the first quarter. With a 28-13 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter, Elkins and Smith scored seven straight points for Lyon, followed by a basket from Henderson to give the Scots a 37-17 lead at the 5:20 mark. The Scots would go on a 17-5 run to end the quarter, taking a 50-22 halftime lead.

The Scots would manage to hold Missouri Baptist to just eight made field goals in the second half, as they coasted by the Spartans. Lyon led 59-36 with 2:21 left in the third quarter, before starting their monster run the rest of the way. The Scots outscored MBU 26-8 in the fourth quarter and never looked back.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon advances to the AMC Tournament semifinal round and will host No. 3 seed Columbia on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.