Lady Eagles Season Ends at Top Ranked Freed

The Overview:

Date: March 1, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 52 vs. (1) Freed-Hardeman University 73

Records: WBC (11-20, AMC 8-16) vs. FHU (31-0, 24-0)

Event: American Midwest Conference Tournament Quarterfinals

Location: Henderson, Tenn.

______________

Upset Comes Up Short:

The eighth seeded Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles basketball team traveled to the number one ranked team in the NAIA on Wednesday afternoon. Freed-Hardeman University kept its record perfect, winning 73-52 to improve to 31-0 on the season and advance to the American Midwest Conference Tournament semifinals.

It looked as if WBC was going to keep the game close, as the Lady Eagles cut the FHU lead to three points with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter. However, a turnover and two missed shots for Williams helped Freed to finish the quarter on a 6-0 run and take a 20-11 lead.

Seven second quarter turnovers by WBC allowed the Lady Lions to outscore WBC 15-9 and take a 35-20 advantage at halftime.

The Lady Eagles did a better job holding onto the ball in the third period, only turning it over four times, but Freed made 10-of-16 from the field to explode for 27 points, and extend the lead to 27 points at 62-35.

WBC did not give up, outscoring Freed in the final frame 17-11, but it was too little-too late, as the season ended with the 21 point defeat.

_____________

Stat Attack:

Williams shot 41 percent from the floor on 21-of-51 shooting, while holding Freed to 39 percent. Due to turnovers and offensive rebounds, the Lady Lions were able to shoot 71 times (28 made) compared to 51 for WBC.

FHU scored 22 points off of 21 Williams turnovers, while WBC managed just seven off of 12 Lady Lion giveaways.

Freed used 14 offensive rebounds to score 18 second chance points, while the Lady Eagles scored four off of three offensive boards.

FHU finished the game with 20 assists, compared to nine for Williams.

__________________

Ninth Double-Double:

Andrea Moffitt recorded her ninth double-double in 21 games this season. She scored 16 points and grabbed 11 boards. Fellow senior Alytrius Perry scored 17 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals.

Taylor Williams scored five points, while Tashanescii Walker and Kate Junkersfeld scored four each. Rounding up the scoring are Alexus Clardy, Taylar Harris, and Da’Monique Brown with two points each.

_________________

Season Finished:

The Lady Eagles end the year with a record of 11-20. Alytrius Perry ends the year as the team’s leader in points per game with 13, followed by Moffitt with 11.9.