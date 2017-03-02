High School Basketball State Tournament Scores 3/1/17 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High School Basketball State Tournament Scores 3/1/17

Scores from 3/1/17

6A Tournament (Lake Hamilton)

Girls:

West Memphis 52, Greenwood 46

Boys:

Marion 51, Sheridan 49 2OT

5A Tournament (Magnolia)

Boys:

Morrilton 72, Blytheville 58

Harrison 84, GCT 52

Maumelle 100, Forrest City 71

Girls:

Farmington 60, Batesville 55

Valley View 51, Alma 41

Harrison 56, Paragould 36

4A Tournament (Nashville)

Boys:

Pottsville 72, Westside 64

Robinson 66, Trumann 56

2A Tournament (Quitman)

Boys:

Marked Tree 52, England 44

EPC 69, Foreman 46

1A Tournament (Mount Ida)

Girls:

Bay 49, Nemo Vista 41

Mt. Vernon-Enola 47, Izard County 29

Boys: 

Marvell 74, Bay 51

