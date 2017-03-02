High School Basketball State Tournament Scores 3/1/17

Scores from 3/1/17
6A Tournament (Lake Hamilton)
Girls:
West Memphis 52, Greenwood 46
Boys:
Marion 51, Sheridan 49 2OT
5A Tournament (Magnolia)
Boys:
Morrilton 72, Blytheville 58
Harrison 84, GCT 52
Maumelle 100, Forrest City 71
Girls:
Farmington 60, Batesville 55
Valley View 51, Alma 41
Harrison 56, Paragould 36
4A Tournament (Nashville)
Boys:
Pottsville 72, Westside 64
Robinson 66, Trumann 56
2A Tournament (Quitman)
Boys:
Marked Tree 52, England 44
EPC 69, Foreman 46
1A Tournament (Mount Ida)
Girls:
Bay 49, Nemo Vista 41
Mt. Vernon-Enola 47, Izard County 29
Boys:
Marvell 74, Bay 51
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.