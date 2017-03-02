Downtown Jonesboro continues to change

Downtown Jonesboro is continuing to change and grow.

The building at 411 Union was damaged by a fire in July 2015.

It’s renovated and people are beginning to move in.

Employees of Rural Sourcing Inc. will be some of those new occupants.

Hailey Knight, Executive Director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association, said she’s thrilled.

“We’re really excited to get RSI near the Downtown Jonesboro Association on Union,” Knight said. “Of course, that does leave a building on Main Street, but we’re very optimistic about what can go in there.”

Knight said no one has shown an interest in the building on Main Street, yet.

But, she said she believes interest in the location will soon develop and can’t wait to help whoever moves in.

“We’re going to welcome anyone that comes down here,” Knight said. “Of course, we’re able to offer our free technical services to any merchant who would like to come downtown. In the form of small business consulting, interior design and exterior design. We’d love to see retail. We have so many restaurants that are fantastic, award winning downtown. We have health and wellness and so, we’d like to see some more retail. We’re very optimistic about that building. It’s a great space and right in the entertainment district. So, we look forward to helping whoever moves in there.”

Knight said the downtown area is continuing to grow.

“Right now, we have tons of great dining establishments downtown,” Knight said. “We have lots of professional services and we have 29 new lofts coming in.”

Knight said those lofts mean more people and more business.

“This means 29 more families,” Knight said. “Who are going to be eating, playing and shopping downtown. We have three new businesses that have already moved in this year. The future looks really good.”

Knight said RSI is in the process of moving to their new location on Union.

Anyone interested in the building located on the 200 block of Main Street should contact the Downtown Jonesboro Association.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android