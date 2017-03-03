Economic Development Commission encourages residents to Shop Sharp County

The Sharp County Economic Development Commission is hoping they can get more people to spend money locally.

To do that, they have started an initiative, called Shop Sharp County, to find out what residents want to see more of in the area, like certain types of food, services, or brands.

They teamed up with a local newspaper to do that.

“To ask the questions of what products or brands are our residents looking for,” Commissioner John Kunkel said.

They will then pass those suggestions along to local business owners so they can better serve the public.

“As well as, if it’s not a service or product that is currently offered, then we can look to see if we can bring that to the area,” Kunkel said.

He emphasized that it’s not about asking people to spend more money, it’s about them being more aware of where they are spending it.

“When a citizen needs a product or service, it’s really looking in the county first to see if we have that offering,” Kunkel said. “Because as we shop locally we empower these great businesses to not only provide jobs but also to provide dollars that go into taxes and give back to the community.”

“You want to know what the community wants so you can provide it,” business owner Andrea Davis said. “We obviously want to try to appease to everyone and keep people from having to drive outside of the community to get specialty items.”

She owns both the Pill Box Pharmacy and the Pill Box Café.

“We would like to incorporate anything that someone else wants,” Davis said.

Kunkel said the area businesses have really backed this initiative.

The commission has estimated that if the roughly 2,500 county residents spend $33 more of their budget each month in Sharp County, it would bring almost $1 million in revenue into the county in a year.

