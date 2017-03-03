FedEx delivery driver stops fire from spreading to farm - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FedEx delivery driver stops fire from spreading to farm

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) -

A FedEx delivery driver being in the right place at the right time saved a Cherokee Village man’s work equipment, if not his whole property.

“If it hadn’t been for the FedEx guy we possibly could have lost our home, our barns, possibly our whole farm,” Mike Hefner said.

Hefner was working about 30 miles away when he got a call from his regular delivery man Thursday afternoon that his field was on fire. But instead of leaving, the driver jumped into action.

Hefner called that delivery driver a saint Friday.

Apparently, the edge of the field was on fire when the man showed up to deliver a package, but it was spreading quickly.

The driver called Hefner and found out he wasn’t home, and the fire was not intentional.

He then called the fire department, but the flames were getting near Hefner’s business truck that is full of equipment.

“They said he had the fire completely under control to keep it from moving any further than it had [by the time the fire department arrived],” Hefner said.

He did so by grabbing a shovel and moving dirt to contain the fire.

“The FedEx man, I don’t even know his name, but I do know he’s from Marmaduke and I do know he is on the volunteer fire department and I am positive that if it wasn’t for him it would have been horrible,” Hefner said.

In other words, it was perfect timing and coincidence.

Hefner said he did talk to the driver later Thursday evening but didn’t even think to ask his name.

He has called FedEx to let them know they have a great employee, though.

Hefner said he offered to buy the man a big steak to thank him, but the driver said it was no big deal and that he knows Hefner would have done the same for someone else. 

