Fire department uses helmet cams for training

For five years, the Trumann Fire Department has been using a helmet cam to better train their firefighters in emergency situations.

Fire Chief Revis Kemper said this a project he started years ago out of his own pocket.

"I bought this Fire Cam from a company that makes the body cams for the police departments," said Kemper. "I use mine and we have two other volunteer firefighters who use their’s [sic] so three total."

Kemper said the camera costs $300 and can withstand up to 1700 degrees.

"This is actually my second camera because I burned my first one, it was so hot," said Kemper, "But this one has been doing well so far."

Kemper said having this piece of technology has changed the way they fight fires.

"We put on the cameras, go in and fight the fires while it's recording, but we come back to the station to see what we did right and what we did wrong,” said Kemper.

Kemper said they have changed some of their tactics, such as using different hoses in structure fires. He also said they can better learn smoke behavior from the footage as well.

Recently they've been releasing the footage on Facebook as a way to be more transparent with the public.

"It gives residents an inside look at what we go through as firemen," said Kemper. "They can see how dangerous it could be and know that our men are putting their lives on the line."

Kemper said they will continue to use these cameras to enhance their knowledge to better the department and better protect the community.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android