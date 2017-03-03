Construction for Greenway Trail project continues at Craighead Forest Park

Crews have started the final phase of the Craighead Forest Trail project, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said Monday.

City officials have 220 days to finish the project and if the weather is good, crews can be done by mid-September.

However, if the weather is bad, the work should be done by November.

Crews started work on the road phase of the Greenway Trail project at Craighead Forest Park earlier this year.

At the time, Huffstetler said they have completed phases one and two of the project which was building a trail inside the road around 75% of the park. Once it was done, the city was able to open bids for the construction of a new road in the park.

“On the north side of the park, we are going to build a new road that goes behind the dam because of my standards to make sure the trail is away from the dam,” said Huffstetler.

Huffstetler said the existing road will turn into a trail and there will be a new road that will run back to the entrance of the park which will also be changed.

“The entrance will be different because we will build a roundabout and in the middle, there will be stainless steel Craighead Forest letters,” said Huffstetler

In total, the project will cost about $797,000, but Huffstetler said it will all be worth it. He added that the foot traffic in the park has nearly tripled since the project started and for that, he is thankful for the amount of community support.

“I think when this whole project is done, this will just be a real neat place to go and exercise, work out and safe for families to be able to hang out together,” said Huffstetler.

Huffstetler said he hopes to begin the construction process on the road phase in April.

