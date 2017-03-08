Ozarka College enhances criminal justice program

A new training system at Ozarka College in Ash Flat is giving students the same experience as law enforcement officers in the field.

According to Keith McClanahan, provost and executive vice president of learning at Ozarka College, said they have a new firearm training system that's been very beneficial to the school's criminal justice program.

McClanahan said this training system allows their students to get first-hand experience with primarily de-escalating situations that they may come across.

He said this new system allows students to train on the same equipment as officers working in the field.

"It allows them to de-escalate that situation, which in the long run, may prevent someone from getting injured whether it's the police officer or the civilian that's out there that the patrol officer is stopping to talk to," he said."It's continuous exposure to situations that the instructor can ramp up to more aggressive situations."

McClanahan said the college purchased the firearm training system through the Carl D. Perkins grant.

He said this system provides students with 400 different situations that the instructor can pull up and modify.

However, McClanahan said the school didn't purchase the firearm training system solely for student use.

"We're using it to help our law enforcement officials out in the public, getting continuous education in these kind of situations," he said. "It also allows local law enforcement agencies to feel a little more comfortable when sending students out on patrol."

McClanahan said he recommends other colleges to use the firearm training system for their criminal justice program.

