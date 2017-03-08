City in need of safe room for elderly community

After being hit hard by the most recent weather events in Region 8, the city of Delaplaine is looking to build a safe room on the south side of city hall.

“It is something that we have needed for a while now especially during the storm season,” said Mayor Larry Myrick. “There is no place for residents to go or to be safe during a bad storm.”

Myrick said they have been unable to build storm shelters because the ground in the city is too soft and the water level is too high.

“Storm shelters wouldn’t be able to accommodate our older population also seeing as though the majority of Delaplaine is made up of the elderly community.,” said Myrick.

Having a centrally located safe room would be an easy and safe way for the older community to seek shelter, according to Myrick.

“Most of them cannot go down in the ground like a normal storm shelter is, but we need a safe room bad,” said Myrick.

He said right now, everyone in the city is interested in the idea of making the community safer.

“I have not run into any negative comments or doubt about this safe room,” said Myrick. “Depending on if we can get grant money for it, we will have an answer hopefully by the end of March.”

The shelter will hold up to 150 people, more than enough room to keep the town's small population safe.

