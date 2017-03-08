American Red Cross plans to install 100 smoke detectors

The American Red Cross is celebrating a century of service by installing 100 smoke detectors in Greene County homes for free.

According to Erik Wright, Greene County Emergency Management coordinator, this Mega Blitz will take April 29, but they need volunteers to make this event successful.

“We need four to five teams of eight volunteers each to go out in Greene County and help install these smoke detectors,” said Wright.

They plan to go throughout Greene County including parts of Paragould, but he said the most concentrated area that they want to focus on is Delaplaine.

“Delaplaine is far off from the main population and they have so many elderly and low-income people, that we want to make sure we help them as best as we can,” said Wright.

Wright also said the American Red Cross will be canvassing neighborhoods with door hangers in advance.

“We want people to be welcoming of our volunteers that will come in to install these detectors,” said Wright. “It is a safe tool that could alert you of a fire in your home but you will get this tool for free.”

People wanting to volunteer for this event can contact the American Red Cross’s Jonesboro headquarters at (870) 740-2638.

If you do sign up, volunteers are expected to show up at St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro at 8 a.m. April 29 before departing to Greene County.

