Community looks to revive old high school gym

For years, the Stanford High School gym has been out of order, but just recently some alumni have come together to revive it for the community.

The high school closed and later burned down in 2013. Since then, the roof, floors, and other parts of the gym have deteriorated.

“I and a few other community members have been playing in this gym for the past year now,” said Conrad Newberry. “It is in fair enough condition to play in, but we need to do some repairs because we don’t want to see it rot away.”

Newberry said he had gone to Stanford schools before they closed, which is why he doesn’t want to see the gym thrown away.

“The gym is more sentimental to me,” said Newberry. “If we get it fixed, get it to like it was back in the glory days, then more people can come up here and use it.”

Newberry said he and several others in the community are now raising money to afford the renovations in the gym.

“This gym cannot only be a place for people in Stanford to come play basketball and exercise, but it can also be a nice place for people to come and host meetings or other events,” said Newberry.

Newberry said if you would like to make a donation to help in this renovation process, contact him at (870) 236-5032.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android