Hardy police getting body cameras, other equipment

The Hardy Police Department will soon get some new equipment, including body cameras for all of its officers.

According to Hardy Police Chief Tamara Taylor, the department was approved for a local law enforcement block grant for $3,500 dollars.

“They should be issuing the money between the April 1 and April 7,” Taylor said.

The grant will be used to buy five body cameras for the department, which Taylor said will help ensure safety for both officers and citizens.

“Liability of officers these days is much larger than it used to be,” Taylor said. “It could potentially protect the officer and even the suspect or victim, so to say,” Taylor said.

There will be enough body cameras to outfit the three full-time officers and one part-time officer. The other camera will stay at the police station for reserve officers.

The money will also help buy four new laptops for the police cruisers and a couple of portable breath test machines.

“That will equip us much better in our vehicles,” Taylor said.

She said she is excited to get this equipment and the department is already looking at other grants she can apply for.

