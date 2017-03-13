City receives first in-home personal care

Residents living in Manila can take advantage of a new business that helps families in need by taking care of a loved one.

Lindsey Hagood, owner of Elite Senior Care in Manila, said bringing the business to Manila has been very beneficial for families looking to take care of a loved one instead of putting them in a nursing home.

Hagood said she discussed the enterprise with Mayor Wayne Wagner about the need for such a service in Manila.

"This building was available and that was the main negotiation," she said. "He assured me that this was an opportunity for the residents in Manila, because there was a lot of elderly in need; and a lot of people didn't want to go to a nursing home."

Hagood said the center sends certified medical personnel into the home to care for the elderly.

"We do dressing, bathing, mobility transfer, consuming meals, and laundry," she said. "We also do shopping once a week for them, and housekeeping."

Hagood also said the senior center serves waiver clients that are through the DHS system.

"They are very thankful that we are here as well," she said. "They are long hours and they require a lot of assistance. So, they're very thankful that we are just a step away from them."

Corine Hamilton, a local client, said the center has been a great help with taking care of her husband, who is facing terminal cancer.

"They've been a great help for me," she said. "Couldn't make it without them and I appreciate everything they've done for me. It's been tough."

Hagood said the center also serves the Buffalo Island community. She said they started off serving 35 families. Now it provides in-home personal care for over 100 families in Mississippi County.

