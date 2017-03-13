Police Department helps businesses beef up security

The Leachville Police Department has some advice to share to help local businesses keep an extra eye out for criminal behavior.

According to Lt. Brandon Womack of the Leachville Police Department, one way for local business owners to be alert is to purchase an extra security system.

Womack said it's inexpensive for business owners to buy security cameras. He said sometimes it is the placement of cameras that helps out in identifying a suspect.

"Security cameras are a key," he said. " Nowadays you actually see people putting security cameras on their houses and things like that, and I am for that. I can think of cases where we've used an individual's personal security systems off their houses that did help us solve a crime."

However, Womack said it's not a requirement for owners to install security cameras in specific areas. But, he said it's important to not only install a camera not only in the front and back of a business but also by the cash register.

"Having some kind of backup security system on your business in case someone was to cut your security system wires which has been an issue here," he said. "Have some kind of backup to where it does set off a verbal alarm."

Womack said business owners can purchase a box of six or 12 security cameras for around $400.

He also stresses to business owners to be alert and keep their eyes open for people roaming around a business. However, he said citizens shouldn't take matters into their own hands.

"If you see a stranger driving around the block, at your neighbor's house, or sitting in a vehicle," he said. "I encourage people to call and let us know about these things. Also, get a good vehicle description or clothes description. So, that way if something was broken into or burglarized the night before we can have a description of that call when it comes in."

