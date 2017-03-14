Technician installs handles on mower for disabled vet

A service technician with Legacy Equipment in Paragould thought a disabled veteran who loves working in the yard could use a little help when cutting his grass.

Suffering from a freak accident, Bryan Ulmer walks with a cane and finds it hard to get around sometimes, but he doesn’t let that stop him from his yard duties.

“It is something my dad always did before he passed away,” said Ulmer. “He kept the yard neat and that’s what I love to do just as much.”

For five years, Ulmer has brought his lawn mowers to Legacy Equipment to be serviced, but this last service job, technician Tyler Newcom did more.

“He was talking about if I wanted a good laugh he would call me up to watch him get on and off his mower,” said Newcom. “So I thought, while it is here getting serviced, why don’t I add some handles on it to make it easier for him to get up and down off of it.”

Monday, when Newcom brought the new handicap accessible mower to Ulmer’s home, Ulmer said he was overwhelmed.

“I was glad to know that in this day and age, there is still a lot of people that would go out of their way to help somebody,” said Ulmer.

Newcom constructed handles on the mower with grips on his own time, free of charge.

“Before, I could only get up if I had to get up like to get gas or something,” said Ulmer. “Now the handles make it very easy and very safe for me to get up and down.”

Newcom said he is very happy to be a part of helping someone in need.

“Something as simple as that, it just feels a little better to help somebody,” said Newcom. “To make something easier for them.”

Ulmer said when he sees men like Tyler, he sees himself when he was physically able to give back as God has called him to do. He encourages anyone to do the same.

“Just knowing that you helped someone out and that you did what God asked you to do, that is the best recognition in the world,” said Ulmer. “You never know how far a simple gesture such as a smile or a handshake could impact someone’s life.”

