City warns community of insurance scam

MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

The Manila City Hall posted on their Facebook page that residents need to be aware of a scam.

The post says a man is calling around town trying to sell insurance for the water pipelines.

The scammer is trying to get credit card information. 

The city of Manila said the man will quit calling local residents for a little bit but will start calling again when he feels no one is watching.

If you know any information or see anything contact the Manila Police Department, (870) 561-4777.

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:24:01 GMT
    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

  • Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:58:13 GMT
    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

  • Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:19:52 GMT
    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

