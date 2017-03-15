City warns community of insurance scam

The Manila City Hall posted on their Facebook page that residents need to be aware of a scam.

The post says a man is calling around town trying to sell insurance for the water pipelines.

The scammer is trying to get credit card information.

The city of Manila said the man will quit calling local residents for a little bit but will start calling again when he feels no one is watching.

If you know any information or see anything contact the Manila Police Department, (870) 561-4777.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android