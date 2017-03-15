Gosnell residents experience pink water issue - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gosnell residents experience pink water issue

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

Residents in Gosnell woke up to pink water coming from their sinks and toilets on Wednesday.

According to John Pate, general manager of the Gosnell Water Association, about a hundred customers experienced this issue.

Pate said connected to their new water treatment plant is a chemical pump that pumps the potassium into the holding tank where it mixes the chemicals together.

He said the cause of the problem was the chemical pump mixing too much potassium causing the water to change into a pink liquid.

However, Pate said the community shouldn't worry because the pink water isn't hazardous to your health, it's just a cosmetic issue. He said crews were immediately sent out to start flushing hydrants.

"You can drink it," he said. "You can wash in it, but do not wash whites until we're for sure, and you can call up here, and we'll tell you to go ahead and do it. But, we say wait a day or two until it's completely out.”

Pate said they didn't need a boil order. He said they contacted the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock to get a second look at the problem.

If you're still experiencing pink liquid or have any questions or concerns about your water, Pate urges residents to contact Gosnell's Water Association at (870) 532-5810.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:24:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:30:26 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

  • Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:58:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:11:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

  • Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:19:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:08:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    •   
Powered by Frankly