Gosnell residents experience pink water issue

Residents in Gosnell woke up to pink water coming from their sinks and toilets on Wednesday.

According to John Pate, general manager of the Gosnell Water Association, about a hundred customers experienced this issue.

Pate said connected to their new water treatment plant is a chemical pump that pumps the potassium into the holding tank where it mixes the chemicals together.

He said the cause of the problem was the chemical pump mixing too much potassium causing the water to change into a pink liquid.

However, Pate said the community shouldn't worry because the pink water isn't hazardous to your health, it's just a cosmetic issue. He said crews were immediately sent out to start flushing hydrants.

"You can drink it," he said. "You can wash in it, but do not wash whites until we're for sure, and you can call up here, and we'll tell you to go ahead and do it. But, we say wait a day or two until it's completely out.”

Pate said they didn't need a boil order. He said they contacted the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock to get a second look at the problem.

If you're still experiencing pink liquid or have any questions or concerns about your water, Pate urges residents to contact Gosnell's Water Association at (870) 532-5810.

