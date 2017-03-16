Newport Special School District gets approval on facility upgrades

The Newport Special School District has officially been approved on a $1.6 million construction project.

Superintendent Larry Bennett said the school was approved for the project on Tuesday night.

“We’re very excited to have this opportunity to upgrade our facilities," he said. "We have a great school board that is very progressive and they well put together a long-range plan to improve our facilities here at the high school.”

Bennett said one project will be an upgrade of the lobby area of the fieldhouse. This project will increase the size of the lobby to provide more space for restrooms and concession areas.

However, the second project will be the construction of a restroom/concession facility for the home side of the football stadium. Bennett said this facility will relieve most of the congestion in front of the current concession building and allow for the separation of home fans.

"We have to present all of those plans," he said. "Of course it starts way before that with architecture and creating the ideas for them to put it on paper. And then we hired a construction manager firm to come in and manage the whole project. But, by the time we get the fire marshals approval and the health departments approval, and all of that, it takes a good six months."

Bennett said the school will still use parts of the gymnasium to continue physical education classes.

He said they plan to complete this project by early September.

