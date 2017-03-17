High school basketball coach off administrative leave

Back in March, a high school's basketball coach was off the court as administrators looked into an alleged incident.

The Wynne School Board voted yes in a monthly meeting to reinstate Coach Russell Jones of Wynne High School.

Jones was placed on administrative leave after he reportedly made inappropriate comments.

According to Superintendent Carl Easley, Jones made the reported actions toward students.

Jones has been with the school since 2012. He also teaches a school-to-work transition program for Arkansas graduates.

The Wynne School District also renewed Coach Jones's contract for next fiscal school year.

