Boy get his Disney wish

Dreams were coming true on Friday at one Region 8 school.

Representatives with the Make a Wish Foundation popped in at the Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School in Jonesboro.

9-year-old Kevin Breckenridge traveled to the school with classmates, but not for the reason he thought.

Parents Autum and Kevin Breckenridge said his teacher was one of many who helped with the surprise.

“His teacher told him they were coming to Health and Wellness to watch a play,” Autum said.

Kevin arrived to watch a play about his favorite Disney movie, “Toy Story”.

In the middle of the performance, faculty and classmates revealed a sign telling Kevin his wish had come true.

“He’s going to be super excited,” Autum said. “Disney is something we’ve kept putting off ‘til he was older. Or until this medical issue is under control. Then we had Grace and we said let’s wait ‘til she gets bigger. Then the seizures got worse and back and forth. And so, this is something we’ve wanted to take the kids to do for a long time. It just never worked out that way.”

“This will be the first big vacation we’ve got to go on,” Kevin Sr. said.

Autum and Kevin Breckenridge said their son suffers from Congenital Bilateral Perisylvian Syndrome and Pachygyria.

“Both are neuron migration disorders,” Autum said. “It’s developmental delay. He’s got speech delay. He has several different things on top of that. He’s got seizures and scoliosis. He has swallowing difficulties.”

Autum said these are issues Kevin has been dealing with since the beginning.

“He wasn’t officially diagnosed until right before his first birthday,” Autum said. “But it is something that he’s had the whole time. The seizures we’ve only had for about four years, but the Congenital Bilateral Perisylvian Syndrome was present at birth.”

Autum said Kevin has been in and out of doctors’ offices.

“Lots of doctor appointments,” Autum said. “He gets daily therapy. He gets physical speech and occupational therapy. He’s had several surgeries. I know we’ve got more surgeries coming in the future for various things.”

After Kevin was pulled on stage and told about his wish, he got another surprise.

Arkansas State University’s mascot Howl showed up to celebrate with him.

Kevin was thrilled and gave Howl a big hug, as one of his biggest fans.

Autum said this trip is coming at a much-needed time for the whole family.

“It’ll be nice to get away,” Autum said. “Where he’s not having to do anything. He’s not having to worry about therapy for a week or struggling at school or anything like that. Just to get away and have fun.”

