Tuckerman City Council approved sanitation ordinance

Tuesday, the Tuckerman City Council passed an ordinance that will regulate how trash is handled in the city.

Mayor David Dixon told Region 8 News the ordinance will regulate how trash is placed at the curbside of the street and how it will be picked up by the sanitation crews.

Dixon said the only container that waste will be taken up from is a retail plastic roll-away or a metal garbage can.

He said cleanup crews will not walk on people's property anymore to pick up their trash.

However, some residents have concerns with these new regulations.

"I think it's going to cause more trash problems than what we have now," Tuckerman resident Danny Dunn said. "The most trash bins, they look okay. There are a few that look bad. People can't afford, from what I heard, the price that some of these trash cans that they are wanting people to buy is high as 75 dollars. There's a lot of people that can't afford that."

However, Mayor Dixon said the citizens of Tuckerman are not required to buy a new solid waste container. He said they can continue to simply set their solid waste out but in sealed garbage bags.

The City Council is giving residents until May 1st to dispose of their old trash bins and purchase the correct ones.

