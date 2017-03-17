Tuckerman City Council approved sanitation ordinance - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tuckerman City Council approved sanitation ordinance

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Tuesday, the Tuckerman City Council passed an ordinance that will regulate how trash is handled in the city.

Mayor David Dixon told Region 8 News the ordinance will regulate how trash is placed at the curbside of the street and how it will be picked up by the sanitation crews.

Dixon said the only container that waste will be taken up from is a retail plastic roll-away or a metal garbage can. 

He said cleanup crews will not walk on people's property anymore to pick up their trash. 

However, some residents have concerns with these new regulations.

"I think it's going to cause more trash problems than what we have now," Tuckerman resident Danny Dunn said. "The most trash bins, they look okay. There are a few that look bad. People can't afford, from what I heard, the price that some of these trash cans that they are wanting people to buy is high as 75 dollars. There's a lot of people that can't afford that."

However, Mayor Dixon said the citizens of Tuckerman are not required to buy a new solid waste container. He said they can continue to simply set their solid waste out but in sealed garbage bags.

The City Council is giving residents until May 1st to dispose of their old trash bins and purchase the correct ones.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:24:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:30:26 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

  • Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:58:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:11:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

  • Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:19:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:08:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    •   
Powered by Frankly