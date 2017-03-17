Social work conference held at A-State - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Social work conference held at A-State

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A social work conference hosted at Arkansas State University Friday helped prepare students for the career field.

There were several presentations throughout the day.

The topics included trauma, substance abuse treatment for adolescents, eating disorders, LGBTQ youth, helping children with incarcerated parents, and who have dealt with abuse and neglect.

The final speaker of the day was Matthew Knight, the director of education for Mid-South Health Systems.

His talk was titled “Legacy:  Living Your Best Life.”

“I’ve been looking at the research that talked about what it would mean for a person to be happier, what it would mean for a person to look back on your days and say, ‘this was really good,’” Knight said.

He spoke about ways to be healthier that don’t have to do with exercise and what makes people happy in work and relationships.

Knight also said conferences like this are beneficial for everyone in the field.

“For the students who are coming here, they get to hear a lot of good speakers talking about things they will be involved in once they leave and graduate and go into the workforce,” Knight said.

Social work professionals were also able to get continuing education credit from the conference. 

