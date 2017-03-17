Two Lawrence Co. gas stations burglarized

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight robbery that may be linked to another nearby crime.

According to Detective Andrew Turner, the Valero gas station on Highway 63B in Imboden was broken into early Friday morning.

Around the same time, he said the Citgo in Hoxie was also broken into.

Deputies are working with the Hoxie Police Department to determine if they are related, but Turner said it is possible.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from each store.

Turner said they are trying to pull security video to get suspect information.

