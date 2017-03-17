Sheriff's office getting protective vests for K9s

The three K9 officers at the Independence County Sheriff’s Office will soon be better protected.

The department is getting new, bullet and stab-proof vests for their K9s Pike, Helmut, and Blue.

The vests are donated from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and are sponsored by PetArmor and Walmart.

The vests should arrive in 8 to 10 weeks, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a K9 is $1,050.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,235 and a five-year warranty.

