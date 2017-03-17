Sheriff's office getting protective vests for K9s - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's office getting protective vests for K9s

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Independence Co. Sheriff Shawn Stephens) (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff Shawn Stephens)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The three K9 officers at the Independence County Sheriff’s Office will soon be better protected.

The department is getting new, bullet and stab-proof vests for their K9s Pike, Helmut, and Blue.

The vests are donated from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and are sponsored by PetArmor and Walmart.

The vests should arrive in 8 to 10 weeks, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a K9 is $1,050.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,235 and a five-year warranty. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly