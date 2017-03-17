City in need of code enforcement officer

The city of Bono is looking to have a code enforcement officer in the near future to help in maintaining the appearance of the city.

According to Mayor Danny Shaw, they have been without a code enforcement officer for a while which has made the job fall into the hands of him and the chief of police.

“The things that happen or don’t happen as far as people taking care of their properties, cutting their yards and things like that have been taken care of by myself and the police department, and it has definitely proven to be a big job,” said Shaw. “We have gone out looking for code violations or answering neighbor’s complaints of unsightly properties.”

Shaw said with hiring a full-time code enforcement officer, the city is sure to stay clean at all times.

“Depending on the city council, it is not if we hire an officer, but it is whether to make that officer full or part time,” said Shaw. “Having a full-time officer is the best, but we have to make sure our city budget accommodates another full-time employee.”

Shaw also stated they are considering the Bono Fire Department’s fire chief for the position because that could improve more than just the city.

“This could help out our ISO rating which would then help everyone out with their insurance bill,” said Shaw.

Shaw added that there would be very little ticket revenue that they’d receive, but more than anything, they want to help people better care for their properties.

“There are people who just refuse to do it just because and those people may need a citation, but there are people who don't mow or know how to fix up their yards because they are unable to physically or financially and the city wants to be able to help them somehow financially,” said Shaw.

Shaw said having a full-time code enforcement officer would help them put their best foot forward when taking pride in their city.

“It would increase the image of Bono for people who live here or pass by,” said Shaw. “It will also be something to look at for those interested in moving to Bono or moving their business here as well.”

Shaw said even though most the council are on board with having a code enforcement officer, they will discuss whether to make the position full or part time in their next city council meeting.

