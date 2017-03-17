School district explores Pre-K possibility

After seeing a need for child care on the western side of Poinsett County, the Harrisburg School District is now exploring the possibility of adding a Pre-K program to the Wiener Elementary School.

According to Pam Hogue, Harrisburg High School principal, at the school board meeting held in February, school officials looked at applying for a Pre-K program through the Arkansas Better Chance program.

This program would accommodate an education for 3 and 4-year-old children.

Currently, there is a survey for families to take to see if there is an interest big enough to fill 20 spots in a classroom.

If there is, the school district will move forward on their application to start a Pre-K program like the Play School Daycare Center on the eastern side of the district in Harrisburg.

Hogue said they believe that the greatest need is for kids to have an opportunity at a structured education before they come to kindergarten.

