Police chief announces retirement

After a dozen years of service, Tyronza Police Chief Tony Turner is hanging up his badge.

Turner, who joined the force in 2001 and was named police chief four years later, announced that he was retiring at the March 14 city council meeting.

He cited “family reasons” for his departure.

"I thank the good Lord for protecting me all those years and bringing me home to my family," said Turner. "I feel that from the time we take the oath, and put the badge on in reality we are on duty 24 hours. Seven days a week. I feel I done my time. I will miss it but look forward to being able to be with family more."

Turner said he is going to work in Memphis on the Mississippi River and hopes to get another retirement to better provide for his family.

Turner’s last official day with the Tyronza Police Department will be March 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android