Leachville community begins neighborhood watch

Residents in a Region 8 community are stepping up to keep their homes and neighbors safe.

People in Leachville are forming a Neighborhood Watch, a first for the Mississippi County town.

According to Lt. Brandon Womack of the Leachville Police Department, he was approached by residents a month ago about forming the watch.

Womack said they currently have ten people involved in the program. But, they're not done.

Their goal is to get at least 20 people signed up.

Womack said this will be very beneficial for the community and the department. He said the more eyes that they have out there, the better tips the officers will get in solving a crime.

"I think it will be a great idea for the community," he said. "Especially with the summer and spring months coming on. People get out, working the yard, walking and jogging and things like that; and it also helps us have a set of eyes and ears out."

Womack said if you're interested in being a part of Leachville's neighborhood watch to contact the Leachville Police Department; or email him at bwomack@leachvillepd.org.



