City to revisit Harrisburg Road widening project

Jonesboro residents have dealt with the congested traffic on Harrisburg Road for years now and a city council committee is looking to make some changes.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members will discuss widening parts of the busy road to several lanes.

They plan to contract with an engineering firm to widen Harrisburg, from Parker Road to Forest Hill Road, to five lanes. From there to just past Jonesboro Fire Department Station #4, they want to widen the road to three lanes.

The project will help with traffic congestion that residents see during rush hour or before and after services at Central Baptist Church.

The city first attempted to fund this project and other road projects through a one-cent sales tax increase that ultimately failed.

Now, that they are giving this project another opportunity, many residents are pleased.

“About time! I have been complaining about this for years and finally, someone with enough money complained I guess,” said Sarah Ellis, a resident who moved from the area because of the traffic.

“It is a really good idea because the traffic is awful especially on church days so it is a really good idea,” said Natalie Billingsley, another resident who lives in the area.

The city is looking to contract $285,000 for the project, with most of the funding coming from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

