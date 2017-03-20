Second meeting scheduled for Jonesboro walk/bike trails

Six potential pedestrian and bicycle trail projects for Jonesboro were discussed in a meeting Thursday night to give Jonesboro residents input on the project. The meeting took place in the city council chambers.

Residents had a chance to give city officials an idea on the direction they feel Jonesboro should go with the bike and walking trails.

Those trails included connectors from Joe Mack Campbell Park to downtown Jonesboro, and a Mall at Turtle Creek Greenway connector.

Another trail presented was one that would connect downtown to Arkansas State University, which proved to be the most favorable among the public according to Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler.



Huffstetler and many in attendance say they are happy residents got a chance to have a say.

“We have got to work together,” said Huffstetler. “This town is growing fast. Our infrastructure, we have got to build it to be able to keep people here in Jonesboro Arkansas.”

Many in attendance were also happy they had the opportunity to let their voices be heard.

“I really like the fact that we had a chance to join this discussion,” said Joe Barrett, a board member with Northeast Arkansas Trail Organization. “I think we got a long way to go but the longest journey starts with the first step and we are on the right path.”

Another meeting is scheduled for the same place at 5:30 p.m. April 3.

In the end of the discussions, three of the five projects will be selected for submission to the 2018 Transportation Alternative Program and Recreational Trails Program funded by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

