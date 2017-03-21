4 injured in crash involving police unit, SUV

Four people, including a juvenile, were injured in a crash between a Jonesboro Police Department unit and an SUV.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Flint St. and W. Huntington Ave.

According to a JPD report released Thursday, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria that was driven by Patrolman Michael Talley, 28, of Jonesboro was headed south on Flint when the car slid past a stop sign.

It went into the intersection causing a 1998 Toyota RAV4 to hit it, the report stated. The SUV was headed west on Huntington.

The car then struck a fire hydrant throwing it into a glass door of a business. After the crash, the SUV spun and hit a utility pole.

The SUV driver, 66-year-old Carolyn Johnson of Jonesboro, and her passengers, a juvenile and 21-year-old Haley Johnson, also of Jonesboro, were injured and taken to Jonesboro hospital.

Talley was also injured and taken to the same hospital for treatment.

