Crash between police unit, SUV shuts down Jonesboro intersection

A crash between a Jonesboro Police Department unit and an SUV has shut down a Downtown Jonesboro intersection.

The collision happened at 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Flint and Huntington.

Police and rescue crews are on the scene.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon with JPD confirmed "some people were transported to the hospital," including the officer involved in the crash.

