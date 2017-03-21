Region 8 counties get assistance on storm damage

Following recent severe storms in Arkansas, residents in a few Region 8 counties could get some help from the state.

Those in Jackson, Searcy, Van Buren, and White counties, who suffered storm damage, could be eligible for Arkansas Disaster Assistance.

According to Mayor David Stewart, Newport has a number of residents that are eligible to apply for the State's disaster assistance program.

Stewart said there were several residents in the Newport community that didn't have insurance on their property. He also said there were some people who only had a few hundred dollars damaged to their homes. However, he said the damaged fees were more than their insurance deductible.

"We had several uprooted trees," he said. "We had a lot of damage that insurance took care of. We also had a lot of damage that was not taken care of by insurance. I've got some citizens here that I've talked to. They[ADA] will make it where they're eligible to recoup some of the money that they were out during this storm and to repair their home."

However, the mayor said the state assistance program is not only beneficial for the citizens in Jackson County. He said the city also plans to apply for assistance as well.

"We will apply for the assistance because we’ve picked up over 700 yards of yard waste of trees that were uprooted and trees that broke the limbs off," he said. "We’ve put all of that in the Jackson County Landfill. We’ve been running a lot of overtime with our Public Works Department; and picking up limbs and picking up debris from the storm for the last two weeks now; and we will also apply for this assistance so that we can be repaid.”

The State Disaster Assistance call center opens March 22.

However, you can apply for assistance until March 28.

Stewart also recommend residents to call the Arkansas Disaster Assistance Hotline at 1-888-683-2336 to verify eligibility and register for assistance.

