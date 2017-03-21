Banquet recognizes Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office achievements

For the third year, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office recognized some of their employees for their hard work during the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Officer of the Year Banquet.

“This is a special event,” said Sheriff Marty Boyd. “My family is here. We have a lot of families that come and participate. It just brings us all together and makes us a tighter family than what we already are.”

During the banquet, employees and their families enjoyed door prizes donated from the community. Region 8 News anchor Craig Rickert served as the keynote speaker and the food was catered by John 3:16 Ministries.

Most of all, they enjoyed time with each other.

“It is really cool for all of us to get together because a lot of us work different shifts and don't get to see each other that often, so it is cool to actually get to fellowship with each other,” said Bobby Swan, a deputy with the department. “It is kind of a morale booster.”

Major awards were also handed out including 2016 Deputy of the Year award, which was given to Sergeant Jason Allen.

“When you work with the great people at the sheriff's office like you do it is just a great honor to get picked out the ones that work here,” said Allen.

Another major award was given to Sergeant Jason Hall for 2016 Detention Officer of the Year.

“I am very happy to work with the people I work with,” said Hall. “We are like a family. We see a lot of stuff in there and we just all pull together and get it done.”

Both recipients won based on the nominations submitted by their co-workers.

Boyd also awarded Deputy Josh Miller with the Life Saving Award for his heroic actions that saved a woman from a house fire in February.

Boyd said though this banquet was about celebrating each other, it was also about being thankful to serve Craighead County.

“I can't say enough about the support we have here in the community and how much they do for us to make our jobs possible and recognize the job we do,” said Boyd.

