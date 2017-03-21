Food pantry in need of bigger building

Because the Trumann Food Pantry lacks storage space for certain food items, they are in need of a bigger building.

“We serve nearly 400 families a month and we have been in service in our current building for nearly eight years,” said Jeanne Johnson, a board member. “We need bigger space so that we can continue to serve the amount of people that we do.”

The organization has entered a capital fundraising program where they are asking for the public’s support in helping them to afford a bigger space.

“Currently we don’t have space for walk-in coolers or things like that so with a bigger building, we will be able to hold more,” said Johnson. “We have actually found it necessary to decline meat or certain types of products that we have no space for.”

Johnson said to make a donation, visit their website at trumannfoodpantry.org.

