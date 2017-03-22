Gas station manager arrested, accused of selling drugs at store

The manager of a Craighead County gas station was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly selling drugs at the store.

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office told Region 8 News they arrested Shane Nelson Wednesday on a number of felony drug-related charges.

Nelson worked as the store manager of the Flash Market, 100 E. Main Street, in Monette. Rolland said Nelson had been working at the store for "awhile."

Rolland said they received information that Nelson was selling narcotics from the store counter. Sheriff's investigators, the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Monette Police Department all assisted in the months-long investigation.

The search warrant was executed shortly after lunchtime. In the probable cause affidavit filed in Craighead County District Court on Thursday, officers said they discovered drugs hidden in Skoal tobacco cans. One of the cans contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, the other contained a crushed powder. Nelson told officers it was Oxycodone or Oxycontin. Nelson allowed officers to search his vehicle and found more drugs. Officers said they found suspected Percocets and Xanaxs, a digital scale, and $5,000 in $100 bills. They arrested Nelson and charged him with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule V narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance

Several residents said they did not know this was happening in their small town, but one resident said he is not surprised.

"This place right here, six years ago I got saved and baptized in this town," said a Monette resident. "There are a lot of good Christians here, there are a lot of good small business owners, but like anywhere you go you got good, and you got bad."

The Flash Market was turned over to the district manager. Rolland said it is still in operation.

Nelson appeared in Craighead County District Court on Thursday and his bond was set at $2,500.

Nelson faces seven felony drug related charges with most of the counts carrying up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He will be back in court on May 5.

