Organization hosted first Harvest & Health Fair

Local and regional community health partners hosted a Health & Harvest Fair in Wilson on Wednesday.

According to Leslie Wolverton, director of Wilson Gardens, this is their first time hosting the Health & Harvest Fair.

Wolverton said the event was for all residents in Mississippi County to come out and learn a variety of ways to stay healthy. She said the idea was originally initiated with St. Bernards Healthcare mobile mammogram bus.

“It’s not something that they would normally have access to," Wolverton said. "Certainly, not the mobile mammogram bus. But also, to have so much wealth of knowledge in one place. St. Bernards brought out their wellness team. People can come by on their lunch break and have their blood pressure and cholesterol checked, which is pretty tremendous here in our town of 912 people.”

Wolverton also said the community received free health screenings, mammograms, exercise activities, and cooking activities.

“We missed October," she said. "But, we thought spring was a great time to roll out our new vegetables, have the mobile mammogram bus here, and the rest fell into place. It’s really great to have Osceola Fitness and the Extension Center and different people contacting us to participate.”

Dr. Susan Warner, with Pathology Group Mid-South in Memphis, TN spoke to residents about culinary medicine at the event.

"In this country two-thirds of Americans are either overweight or obese," she said. "And 75% of chronic diseases are related to what we put in our mouths, but we know we can improve our health by what we eat."

Dr. Warner also said there is a movement called 'Culinary Medicine.'

She said it promotes better health by taking medical science, nutrition, and culinary skills and teaching people about healthy diets and how to improve their health in order to lose weight and prevent chronic diseases.

Wolverton said the Wilson Gardens is happy to celebrate their first year hosting the Health & Harvest Fair and hopes this event will continue each spring.

