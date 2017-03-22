Osceola courthouse fight reaches resolution

The battle between the Osceola and Blytheville courthouse issue reached a resolution during a city council meeting on Monday.

Dickie Kennemore, mayor of Osceola, said he gives credit to Michael White, finance committee chairman, for making a compromise on the courthouse issue.

Kennemore said there are three main points to their agreement. He said the Mississippi County Quorum Court can build a new courthouse in the Chickasawba District which encompasses Blytheville, Leachville, and Manila, but said the county cannot spend over $12 million.

The mayor also said the bond issue states there will be $2 million spent on the renovation and restoration of the courthouse in Osceola and the Osceola Judicial District. He says funds will be made available to maintain and keep the courthouse in Osceola operational.

"And in return for the quorum court agreeing to that, we agreed in the south end to not to oppose the vote for the extension of the sales tax and the bond issue," he said. "We agreed to support it."

Mayor Kennemore said the city of Osceola also agreed to support the passage of Bill 1743 which would clean up the issue with all dual county seats. He said the finance committee of the quorum court agreed to this resolution.

Kennemore said the Mississippi County Quorum Court will have a regular monthly meeting to vote on the resolution and pass an ordinance.

“We’ve settled our differences, and we’re going to come together and work for the entire county for the betterment of the Mississippi County," he said. "You can accomplish a whole lot more working together than you can working against one another.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android