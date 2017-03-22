Downtown establishment reacts to new gun law

Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law that allows certain people to carry concealed weapons, not only on college campuses but in some government buildings, restaurants, and bars.

In Jonesboro, one of those bars is in Skinny J’s where general manager Jimmy Reeves said he’s not worried about the new law.

“We are mostly a restaurant and the people that come here to eat and have a few drinks are usually a good crowd,” said Reeves, “I’m not worried this law will affect us that much.”

As for other bars downtown, Reeves also said he doesn’t think the law poses a threat as long as people are responsible.

“People have to take eight more hours of training before they can conceal carry like that so those people are people who are responsible in the first place,” said Reeves. “If someone is conceal-carrying on campus, it could possibly save some lives. Same as in a bar to prevent tragic results from happening if someone is in the area trying to cause harm.

Reeves also said from an establishment’s standpoint, the responsibility also falls in the hands of the employees.

“When you are in a bar, a lot of it is up to the staff to keep an eye out to make sure people are not served too much or get out of hand.”

According to the law, unless an establishment such as a bar has weapons prohibitions posted at the facilities, a person will be able to conceal carry under the law’s guidelines starting Sept. 1.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android