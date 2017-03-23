Police need community's help to solve theft case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police need community's help to solve theft case

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

Manila police are working to solve a theft case, but need the community’s help putting someone behind bars.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they recently had a theft of power tools from a remodeling work site in town.

Police do have a suspect but need more information before an arrest can be made.

They are asking if anyone has bought a Dewalt cut-off saw, a Milwaukee circular saw, or a Cobalt radial arm saw from a young Manila man to let police know.

You can contact Delbert Carter at the Manila Police Department with any information. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly