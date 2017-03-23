Police need community's help to solve theft case

Manila police are working to solve a theft case, but need the community’s help putting someone behind bars.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they recently had a theft of power tools from a remodeling work site in town.

Police do have a suspect but need more information before an arrest can be made.

They are asking if anyone has bought a Dewalt cut-off saw, a Milwaukee circular saw, or a Cobalt radial arm saw from a young Manila man to let police know.

You can contact Delbert Carter at the Manila Police Department with any information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android